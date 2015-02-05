Cape Girardeau Public Schools report internet service interruption

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools said there is an ongoing internet service interruption between their internet service provider and ATT DSL internet customers.

Until the problem is resolved, they say ATT internet customers will not be able to access any capetigers.com websites. Additionally, student issued laptops using ATT internet will be blocked from accessing all websites because the schools' content filter cannot check back in with the district.

The schools say this only affects ATT DSL internet customers and does not affect Charter or Big River internet customers.

