3 southeast Missouri men accused after burglaries

Three men were taken custody following a several burglaries, according to Mississippi County authorities.

Dalton Taylor Ditto, 20, and Tyler Wade Young, 20, both of Sikeston and Nicholas Andrew Bradley, 22, of Charleston face charges of burglary in the first degree and theft/stealing of a firearm.



Additionally, Dalton Ditto and Tyler Young also face a misdemeanor property damage charge.Three men were taken custody following a several burglaries, according to Mississippi County authorities.Dalton Taylor Ditto, 20, and Tyler Wade Young, 20, both of Sikeston and Nicholas Andrew Bradley, 22, of Charleston, all face charges of burglary in the first degree and theft-stealing of a firearm.Additionally, Dalton Ditto and Tyler Young face a misdemeanor property damage charges.According to the sheriff, the investigation began in early January 2015 when a resident said guns were taken from his home during a burglary.Authorities say they found footprints and tire tracks that showed three people in a truck were responsible.The following week, the resident reported a second attempted burglary.The sheriff's office says evidence collected at the scene showed that two men from the earlier burglary had returned and left without entering the house.As those burglaries were under investigation, the same resident contacted the sheriff's office to report yet another burglary with another gun taken.The sheriff's office said the burglary victim had installed a surveillance system after the first burglary.The deputies were able to identify one of the suspects from surveillance video as Dalton Ditto.Investigators learned that Ditto had been with Tyler Young the night of the second burglary.The sheriff's office secured arrest warrants for both men.Ditto and Young were taken into custody later that day.Following their arrests, Ditto and Young participated in interviews conducted by Sheriff Keith Moore, Chief Deputy Charlie Marcum, Deputy Marc Tragesser and Deputy Kirn.As a result of those interviews, deputies developed probable cause to believe Dalton Ditto, Tyler Young and Nick Bradley had participated in the burglaries.Deputies also got information that led to the recovery of the stolen firearms.On Wednesday, Mississippi County deputies took Nicholas Bradley to the detention center.Deputies were able to confirm Bradley's involvement in the burglaries.All three were jailed in the Mississippi County Detention Center, with their bonds set at $50,000 cash only.