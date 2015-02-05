3 southeast Missouri men accused after burglaries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 southeast Missouri men accused after burglaries

Dalton Ditto (Source: Miss. Co. SO) Dalton Ditto (Source: Miss. Co. SO)
Tyler Young (Source: Miss. Co. SO) Tyler Young (Source: Miss. Co. SO)
Nick Bradley (Source: MIss. Co. SO) Nick Bradley (Source: MIss. Co. SO)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Three men were taken custody following a several burglaries, according to Mississippi County authorities.

Dalton Taylor Ditto, 20, and Tyler Wade Young, 20, both of Sikeston and Nicholas Andrew Bradley, 22, of Charleston face charges of burglary in the first degree and theft/stealing of a firearm.


Additionally, Dalton Ditto and Tyler Young also face a misdemeanor property damage charge.Three men were taken custody following a several burglaries, according to Mississippi County authorities.

Dalton Taylor Ditto, 20, and Tyler Wade Young, 20, both of Sikeston and Nicholas Andrew Bradley, 22, of Charleston, all face charges of burglary in the first degree and theft-stealing of a firearm.

Additionally, Dalton Ditto and Tyler Young face a misdemeanor property damage charges.

According to the sheriff, the investigation began in early January 2015 when a resident said guns were taken from his home during a burglary.

Authorities say they found footprints and tire tracks that showed three people in a truck were responsible.

The following week, the resident reported a second attempted burglary.

The sheriff's office says evidence collected at the scene showed that two men from the earlier burglary had returned and left without entering the house.

As those burglaries were under investigation, the same resident contacted the sheriff's office to report yet another burglary with another gun taken.

The sheriff's office said the burglary victim had installed a surveillance system after the first burglary. 

The deputies were able to identify one of the suspects from surveillance video as Dalton Ditto.

Investigators learned that Ditto had been with Tyler Young the night of the second burglary.

The sheriff's office secured arrest warrants for both men.

Ditto and Young were taken into custody later that day.

Following their arrests, Ditto and Young participated in interviews conducted by Sheriff Keith Moore, Chief Deputy Charlie Marcum, Deputy Marc Tragesser and Deputy Kirn.

As a result of those interviews, deputies developed probable cause to believe Dalton Ditto, Tyler Young and Nick Bradley had participated in the burglaries.

Deputies also got information that led to the recovery of the stolen firearms.

On Wednesday, Mississippi County deputies took Nicholas Bradley to the detention center.

Deputies were able to confirm Bradley's involvement in the burglaries.

All three were jailed in the Mississippi County Detention Center, with their bonds set at $50,000 cash only.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly