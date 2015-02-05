Redhawks look to end Racers' winning streak - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks look to end Racers' winning streak

Written by John Broeckling, Assignment Manager
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The red hot Murray State Racers will host Southeast Missouri State University Thursday night at the CFSB Center in Murray. 

The Racers currently hold the nation's second-longest winning streak with 17 straight wins.

The Redhawks enter play Thursday 10-12 overall and 4-5 in the OVC. 

The Racers hold a sparkling 19-4 record and 9-0 in conference play.

They are led by Sophomore Cameron Payne who averages just under 21 points a game.

If the Racers win Thursday, they will reach the 20 win plateau for the 5th straight season.

