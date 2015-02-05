Redhawks look to end Racers' winning streak

The red hot Murray State Racers will host Southeast Missouri State University Thursday night at the CFSB Center in Murray.The Racers currently hold the nation's second-longest winning streak with 17 straight wins.The Redhawks enter play Thursday 10-12 overall and 4-5 in the OVC.

The Racers hold a sparkling 19-4 record and 9-0 in conference play.

They are led by Sophomore Cameron Payne who averages just under 21 points a game.



If the Racers win Thursday, they will reach the 20 win plateau for the 5th straight season.



