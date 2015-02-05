Scott County authorities find crack pipes, man in custody

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Bell City man is facing drug-related charges.

Travis Johnson, 19, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, and the class a misdemeanor of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators went the home near Vanduser and spoke with Johnson and another resident. The deputies received permission to search the home.

Deputies found five smoking pipes with residue, an empty plastic baggie with residue, and two metal spoons that had burnt bottoms with residue. All of the items field tested positive for cocaine, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says Johnson admitted that all of the items belonged to him, and that he smoked crack cocaine. He was transported to the Scott County Jail where he provided a urine sample that also tested positive for cocaine.

Johnson was taken to the Scott County Jail. Bond was set by the court at $1,000 cash only.

