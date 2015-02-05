Williamson County road safety checks to take place

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says a traffic safety campaign will take place over the next several weeks.

Vick says safety checks will be scheduled during both day and night in order to encourage safe driving.

The safety checks will be held at several different locations in Williamson County.

The sheriff says the goal is to remove impaired drivers from the road.

Vick says drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will be arrested. Deputies will also focus on seat belt usage and uninsured drivers.

Funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation's Division of Traffic Safety makes these Roadside Safety Checks and Saturation Patrols possible.

