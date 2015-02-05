Murphysboro man to serve 5 years for not registering as a sex offender

A Murphysboro man has been sentenced to five years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr.



Carr says 27-year-old Thomas D. Czajka was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court and will serve his time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will also serve a two-year mandatory supervised release once he is released from the Department of Corrections.



On July 15, 2014, officers with the Murphysboro Police Department made a warrant arrest on Czajka. During that investigation, officers found he was in violation of his duty to register as a sex offender.



Czajka was required to register as a sex offender because of a conviction from Maricopa County, Arizona.



Officers investigated Czajka's registration history and found he didn't renew his sex offender registration as required by law.

This investigation was done by the Murphysboro Police Department.