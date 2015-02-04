Transportation officials: Slow down on bridges, overpasses

Crews across the Heartland treated roads in preparation for the snow.While conditions weren't horrible, transportation officials still have a warning for drivers.Keith Todd, spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, is urging drivers and especially truckers to slow down when they get to bridges and overpasses."As you approach a bridge don't wait until you get right to the bridge and think 'Oh I have to slow down it's a bridge and lock up your breaks,'" Todd said. "You have to slow down and stay slowed down. Pretty much wherever you go, especially when it first starts."

Todd says a lot of people might be overconfident, since similar calls for snow haven't produced much accumulation.

However, Todd says that doesn't mean you shouldn't slow down.

"Just realize that the roads may not be slick at that moment but at some point you're going to pop over a hill and you're going to encounter a slick spot," Todd said.

Todd also has a warning for truckers.

He says truckers are typically the ones that set the pace for other drivers, however, they don't tend to slow down until it's too late.

"Some of the truck traffic we see, particularly on the interstates and parkways because a lot of trucks, a lot of truck drivers just will not slow down until they start seeing others vehicles off the road," Todd said. "... If you're driving along and you're waiting to see other people off in the ditch then you are probably going to end up being one of the people in the ditch and that's one of the things that we would like everyone to avoid."

Todd says while crews were out across the Heartland pre-treating roads, it ultimately comes down to the driver to use caution.

