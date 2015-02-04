IL man in custody in connection to Southeast student shot, killed in St. Louis

Two people have been charged in connection with the homicide of a Southeast Missouri State University student.

An Illinois man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of a Southeast Missouri State University student.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Christopher Grant is in custody in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Robert "Bobby" Christman died in a robbery attempt in downtown St. Louis on January 11, 2015.

The Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis has charged Christopher Grant, 18, of Collinsville, Illinois with murder first degree, armed criminal action, attempted robbery first degree and armed criminal action (three counts).

According to the probable cause statement, Grant "knowingly caused the death of Christman by shooting him."

Police say the armed man opened a door and tried to grab a purse belonging to one of the passengers who resisted. Authorities say Christman said something to the gunman, who then fired the shot that hit Christman. They say the gunman jumped into his vehicle and fled.

Two other people have been charged in connection with the homicide.

