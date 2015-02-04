Elderly Walmart worker hit by car in Dexter

According to Dexter Police, an elderly man who works at Walmart, was walking out of the store at the grocery entrance when he was struck by a car on Wednesday.

Authorities say another elderly gentleman was driving through and didn't see the worker.

The Walmart worker was laying under the vehicle when police arrived.

He was immediately taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Police have reviewed the video call it "an unfortunate accident."

Police say it looks like the driver was coming around the corner of the building as the worker was stepping out of the building, and didn't see him.

There is no word on the worker's condition.

