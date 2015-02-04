Highway crews prepare for winter weather

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews across the region are pretreating highways in preparation for what is expected to be up to an inch of snow over some parts of western Kentucky overnight.

According to road crews, 95 percent or more of their highways have been pretreated. A few crews will have spray trucks out until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The pre-treating, combined with warm pavement temperatures, is expected to melt much of the frozen precipitation as it falls.

Crews are prepared to respond quickly if slick spots develop.

Additionally, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are reminding drivers of potentially dangerous road conditions as hazardous weather conditions continue. Roads throughout Illinois will be icy, and drivers are urged to reduce speeds and drive with caution.

Highway crews are on alert and prepared to respond quickly should accumulations go beyond what is being anticipated in the forecast, according to the transportation cabinet.

