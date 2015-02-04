Three Rivers to honor Coach Bess for 1,200-win milestone

Three Rivers College will hold a ceremony on Saturday, February 7 to honor Coach Gene Bess for achieving 1,200 lifetime wins as the Raiders basketball team coach.

The ceremony will be in the Bess Activity Center on the college's campus in Poplar Bluff after the Raiders game against State Fair Community College. The game begins at 7 p.m.

The ceremony will include a presentation of the game ball before Coach Bess' historic 1,200th win. There will also be presentations from Three Rivers College, the Three Rivers Booster Club and distinguished guests such as State Senator Doug Libla and State Representative Steve Cookson.

Bess is the only coach in all of college basketball to achieve 1,200 lifetime wins, and is now one of the top five highest-winning coaches in all of basketball. He achieved his milestone win with a 91-51 win vs. State Fair Community College on Jan. 8 in Sedalia, Mo.

