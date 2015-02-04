Snow could cause slick travel - Search continues after MO homicide

Afternoon Update

Blustery conditions with a period of snow, or rain - quickly changing to snow - early tonight. Small accumulations could create slick travel this evening. Rae Daniel is live at 5 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and Grant and Laura have your latest winter weather forecast.

MoDot crews out getting roads ready for winter weather. Kadee Brosseau has more.

A Weakley County, Tennessee man faces attempted murder charges after being accused of stabbing and beating a woman.

Police say a man faces a number of charges after an armed robbery in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Police continue to actively search for a man considered armed and very dangerous after a homicide in Wayne County. Nick Chabarria is live tonight at 6 in Stoddard County with the latest on the search.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner addressed the General Assembly on Wednesday with his State of the State speech.

