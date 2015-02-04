Gasoline prices on the rise

What's up? The answer is the price per gallon of gasoline.

According to GasBuddy, in the past 24 hours, the national average price of gasoline has increased by five cents per gallon from $2.06 to $2.11.

For three weeks ending in January, wholesale fuel prices climbed 25 to 30 cents per gallon, but that wasn't as aggressive as what this week has already delivered.

Since Monday morning wholesale gasoline prices are up an additional 11.5 cents per gallon, on average, nationwide.

San Francisco saw the highest wholesale increase since Monday, up 24-cents per gallon.

“What does it mean for retail prices?” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy. “It's an indication that the prices at the pump in most areas will be climbing steadily and in some other areas, like the Great Lakes region, we'll see steeper climbs. For instance, Michigan's average price on Tuesday was $2.09 and this morning it's $2.23.”

And as a result, we're all seeing gas prices go up whether we're in Philadelphia, Detroit, Seattle and in the Heartland.

