2 facing marijuana-related charges after search in Graves County home

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says two people are facing charges after a multi-agency drug investigation.

Donnie R Dixon, 38, and Nekesha Reed, 27, of Mayfield were both charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation involved the Drug Divisions of the McCracken, Marshall and Graves County Sheriff's Departments.

Sheriff Redmon says that detectives received information of a large scale marijuana dealer was located on Crittendon Lane at the north city limits of Mayfield.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and executed it in the early morning of Wednesday February 4.

When officers went inside the home, they found a large construction site tool box in the kitchen. Inside the box was 40.11 pounds of Marijuana.

More than $3000 was found in a safe in the bedroom believed to be money from illegal drug sales.

Dixon and Reed were booked into the Graves County Jail awaiting court proceedings.

Detectives with the Mayfield Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

