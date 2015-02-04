Poplar Bluff man facing armed robbery charges after pursuit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff man facing armed robbery charges after pursuit

Demetri 'Dee Dee' Rodgers (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Police say a man faces a number of charges after an armed robbery in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Demetri ‘Dee Dee' Rodgers, 19, was booked on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and a number of traffic violations.

Additional charges of robbery 1st degree, armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle were also requested by law enforcement.

According to Poplar Bluff police, Craig Cassinger, 24, of West Outer Road reported that two black males he knew only as Sheldon and Dee Dee asked him for a ride to Sheldon's residence in the 1100 block of Pershing St.

After arriving, Sheldon displayed a gun and ordered him to come inside the home.

They left Casssinger's mother in the vehicle.

Inside the residence, Sheldon and Dee Dee held Craig Cassinger at gun point, and told him to empty his pockets.

They took his prescription medications and a small amount of cash then made him remove his clothes.

Dee Dee told Craig Cassinger he was going to rob his mother using a hammer, and he left with her in Cassinger's vehicle.

At some point, Sheldon gave Craig Cassinger a different change of clothes.

A while later, Sheldon told Craig Cassinger to leave his residence and not come back.

Then around 4:46 pm, the Butler County Sheriff's Office took a related robbery complaint from Cassinger's mother.

Around 7:58 pm Cpl. Dusty Johnson saw the stolen Dodge Nitro in the 1000 block of Pine St. in Poplar Bluff.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle left.

The officer pursued the vehicle until the driver abandoned the vehicle in the 600 block of Lindsay St.

The driver left the vehicle, but was taken into custody a short distance from the car.

Police say the investigation continues and additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

