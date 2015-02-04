Man faces attempted murder charges after stabbing in Weakley County

A Weakley County, Tennessee man faces attempted murder charges after being accused of stabbing and beating a woman.

According to Weakley County Sheriff's Department Captain Randall McGowan, Anthony Dale Stanford, 33, of 1076 Shades Bridge Road, faces charges of attempted second degree murder.

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 3.

The sheriff's department received a call at 3:36 p.m. that someone had been stabbed south of Greenfield, Tennessee.

When deputies and EMS workers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman with several stab wounds to her neck and body.

The sheriff's department learned she had been stabbed and beaten by Stanford.

Stanford left the area before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was taken to Volunteer Community Hospital in Martin by the Weakley County Ambulance Service.

She was later transferred by the ambulance to Memphis for treatment of the stab wounds, and possible bleeding around her brain.

While deputies were searching for Stanford, his family members said he would turn himself in at the Weakley County Sheriff's Department. That's where he was taken into custody.

