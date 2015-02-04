New play in Carbondale open for auditions

The Stage Company in Carbondale is hosting auditions for a new play.

Anyone interested in trying out for a role in Becky's New Car can audition on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 16 and 17 starting at 7 p.m. at the Varsity Center for the Arts. The center is located at 418 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.

Directors are looking for actors to fill seven rolls; 3 women (two 50 plus and one college age) and 4 men (one mid-20s, one 35 to 45, and two 50 plus). Rehearsals begin on Feb. 23 and performances of the play are on April 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19.

Playbooks are available for reading at the Carbondale Library. Just ask for the State Company's reserve file. For questions contact Jim Lambert, jim@jimlambert.net. For more information go to www.stagecompany.org.

