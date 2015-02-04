Fugitive wanted since May 2014 arrested in Cadiz, KY

A fugitive who had been on the run since May 2014 is now back in custody, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.



Officials say 24-year-old Jason R. Blair was being sought on charges related to burglary, felony theft, criminal mischief, traffic offenses, violation of probation, theft by deception, absconding and probation violation.



He was found thanks to a joint effort by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and the Kentucky State Police.

Officials say Blair was arrested on a traffic stop in Cadiz, Kentucky by KSP on Monday, Feb. 2, 2015.

An arrest warrant was issued for Blair on Feb. 3, 2015 for a felony theft by deception charge, which involved Blair using a fake name to get a vehicle in a trade. Blair traded a vehicle, which was not in his name, and signed a bill of sale using a fake name.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Blair has now been charged with the following: