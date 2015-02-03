Clarkton, MO man accused of having plastic baggies of meth

A Clarkton, Missouri man is facing drug charges.

Francisco Xavier Hernandez, 50, was charged with distribution, delivery, manufacture, produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture or produce a controlled substance.

According to the Clarkton Police Department, they were contacted the night before Hernandez's arrest by a concerned citizen who claimed to have seen Hernandez with a large amount of methamphetamine.

Police say on Friday, January 30 they saw Hernandez in a driveway on East Commercial Street in Clarkton, and they were able to seize 17 clear plastic bags containing about 22 grams of a substance that field tested positive for meth.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Dunklin County Justice Center.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.