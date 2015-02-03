1 dead, another in critical condition after crash on KY 453

A 25-year-old Marion, Kentucky woman died after a crash on KY 453 in Livingston County.

According to Kentucky State Police, at around 12:50 p.m. a 2012 white Chevy pickup driven by Shawnna Murray left the road on KY 453, hitting a culvert and sending the truck airborne.

They say the truck hit a tree and came to a rest off of the road. Murray was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County deputy coroner.

Police say Heath Coursey, 31, of Salem, Ky., was also in the vehicle. He was airlifted to an Evansville, Ind. hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to police, the preliminary investigation and witness statements reveal that before the crash, the truck was going north on KY 453 at a high rate of speed and overtook a vehicle in a curve. Police say alcohol is being considered as a possible factor in the crash.

They say Murray was not wearing a seat belt and it is unknown if Coursey was wearing a seat belt.

KSP said this is an ongoing investigation.

