Murphysboro, IL police investigating after man injured by knife

The Murphysboro, Illinois Police Department is investigating after a man with knife wounds was dropped off at a hospital on Tuesday, February 3.

According to police, they were called about an injured man being admitted to a hospital at 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday. The injured man was identified as Maurice Barney, 57, of Murphysboro, and police say he had two knife wounds.

According to police, Barney had been dropped off at the hospital and the vehicle drove away. Due to the extent of his injuries, Barney was transported to a St. Louis hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say a suspect has been identified. They say this is an isolated incident and, at this time, no charges have been filed.

