DeSoto, IL man sentenced to 30 years for child sexual assault

A DeSoto, Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Anthony A. Starrett, 41, was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney, he was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday, Feb. 3. He must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence under the 85 percent truth-in-sentencing legislation.

Starrett will serve three years to his natural life of mandatory supervised release after his release from the IDOC. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his natural life.

On Nov. 18, 2014, officers with the DeSoto Police Department began an investigation into allegations of sexual conduct against a victim under the age of 13. During the investigation, the victim accused Starrett of inappropriate touching.

After further investigation, Carr said Starrett was arrested and ultimately confessed to committing an act of sexual conduct on the victim.

The investigation was conducted by the DeSoto Police Department and the Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.