Wolf Lake, IL woman sentenced for criminal sexual assault

A Wolf Lake, Illinois woman has been sentenced for criminal sexual assault.

According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney, Bethany R. Pleasant, 25, was sentenced to prison on Monday, Feb. 2.

Pleasant entered a guilty plea on Nov. 13 to criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony.

Carr said on Feb. 2, after a lengthy sentencing hearing, Pleasant was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This sentence is subject to 85 percent truth-in-sentencing legislation, meaning she must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

Pleasant will serve three years to her natural life of mandatory supervised release after her release from the IDOC. She will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her natural life.

Starting in May 2014, officers and detectives with the Murphysboro Police Department started a large-scale investigation into alleged inappropriate sexual contact between Pleasant and the victim, who was about 13 years old when the acts happened. The victim told authorities about the acts of sexual conduct.

Detectives also interviewed several witnesses and executed some search warrants related to the investigation.

According to Carr, a large amount of digital evidence was collected during the investigation, which helped investigators with corroborating the abuse allegations.

On June 18, 2014, Pleasant was taken into custody.

The investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth prosecuted this case.

