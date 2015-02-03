Paducah, KY man accused of taking nearly $5,000 from employer

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of stealing nearly $5,000 from his employer.

Gary D. Stewart, 49, was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (more than $5,000, less than $10,000).

According to the Paducah Police Department, the manager of Shandie's at 202 Broadway told police she was finishing the business' quarterly financial reports and noticed a discrepancy in several transactions.

The manager said she and her partner looked into the matter and discovered that a server at the restaurant, Stewart, had allegedly canceled more than 150 cash transactions he handled between Aug. 30, 2014 and Jan. 15, 2015, and allegedly pocketed the cash.

The restaurant provided police with surveillance video that showed Stewart allegedly canceling customer transactions.

The manager estimated the loss to the restaurant is more than $4,900.

Stewart was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.