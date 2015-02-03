2 men facing multiple charges in Energy, IL

Two people were arrested on Monday, February 2 after an Energy, Illinois K-9 officer pulled a car over for speeding and other traffic violations.

Jeremy Spivey, 26, of Herrin, Ill., was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to signal when required, driving while license suspended, possession of a stolen firearm, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of bail bond.

David Wyatt, 27, of Marion, Ill., was charged with violation of bail bond, possession of a stolen firearm, manufacture or delivery of cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to Energy police, at around 3:29 p.m., a K-9 officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding. The driver, Spivey, was found to be a suspended a driver.

After further investigation, police say they found more than 23 grams of suspected cannabis, more than $5,000 in cash and a loaded handgun. All of which were seized.

Police say the handgun was registered as stolen.

Spivey and Wyatt were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

