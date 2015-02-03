2nd person dies after crash near Princeton, KY

A Princeton, Kentucky man died on Tuesday, February 3 from his injuries after a car crash on U.S. 62 in January.

Jason Whitney, 29, died at the hospital.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened on U.S. 62 (Dawson Road), east of Princeton on Monday, January 26 at around 7:48 p.m. They say a silver 2014 Ford Focus driven by Paul A. Loney, 25, of Princeton, was going eastbound on Dawson Road when, for an unknown reason, the car left the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and came to a rest in a ravine.

Whitney was a passenger in the car and was air lifted to a hospital. Police say a second passenger, Alicia R. Cotton, 42, of Eddyville, was air lifted to another hospital.

They say a third passenger, Courtney A. Flear, 19, of Princeton, died at the scene.

Loney was taken to a Caldwell County hospital for treatment.

KSP said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.