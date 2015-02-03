2 arrested after drugs, meth making materials found in home

Two people were arrested on Tuesday, February 3 after deputies found drugs and meth making materials inside of a home.

Brandon Carello, 30, was charged with meth manufacturing between 400 and 900 grams, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine waste, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristin Wingler, 29, was charged with meth manufacturing between 400 and 900 grams, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At around 3:30 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call about meth making at a home on Old Centralia Road. The caller reported smelling a strong chemical odor coming from the home.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said they could smell the strong odor of ether coming from the home.

They got a search warrant and once inside the home, deputies say they found heroin, hypodermic syringes, a meth lab and other meth making materials.

The Illinois State Police Meth Response Team arrived on scene and collected all of the hazardous meth material.

The residents, Carello and Wingler, were arrested.

