KYTC crews pre-treating roads for approaching snow, ice

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews began pre-treating roads on Tuesday morning, February 3 ahead of anticipated snow and ice on Wednesday night into Thursday.

At this time, KYTC said drivers are advised to be alert for brine spray trucks and support vehicles out on the road on Tuesday and Wednesday. Crews will be out as late of 5 p.m. on Tuesday in an effort to pre-treat as many miles of highway as possible.

They say the brine used to pre-treat the road surfaces is a salt solution that dries to leave a fine powder that sticks to the driving surface for several days and is available to be activated by precipitation in the early hours of a winter weather event. The salt powder also helps keep snow and ice from bonding to the pavement, making it easier to plow off after it accumulates.

For a list of snow and ice priority routes, you can click here to visit KYTC online.

