Illinois cities prepare for medical marijuana businesses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois cities prepare for medical marijuana businesses

(Source: United States Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons) (Source: United States Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons)
(KFVS) - Medical marijuana is once again moving forward and will soon be available for patients in Illinois.

On Monday, Governor Bruce Rauner issued medical marijuana licenses and permits to qualifying growers and sellers.

Several will move to towns located in the Heartland.

A distribution center and a dispensary will soon open up shop in Anna.

Two companies, one out of St. Louis, the other out of Chicago will bring a marijuana distribution center and dispensary to Union County.

These companies stand to make millions.

And Anna leaders say they will reap some of the benefits.

“It is not just going to affect Anna. It is going to affect Union County and beyond and to have those jobs in this kind of economy is great," said Anna Mayor Jim Cross.

The operation building will sit on 10 acres off of Lick Creek Road.

Don Schreiber from KKirkwoodPharmacy Group of Anna says his 3,000 square foot Dispensary will sit just north of town on Highway 51.

The company plans to hire three to six people once operational.

But Anna Mayor Jim Cross tells me his community will benefit even earlier.

“That's going to create more jobs, because someone is going to have to build the building for them, pour the concrete. This is going to help the community," he said.

The KKirkwoodPharmacy Group has a second location in Harrisburg.

Between the two sites,the company will spend more than a half a million dollars on construction.

City leaders predict it will be another four to six months before crop cultivation sites are up and running.

Hundreds of people spent thousands of dollars to buy into Illinois' highly-anticipated medical marijuana program.

But for those were weren't issued the licenses, it was a bit of a disappointment.

Area 51 Growers planned to build a $4 million medicinal marijuana cultivation center in Cairo, but were not issued a license by the state.

Owner Roger Allen says Cairo was an ideal location that would have benefited from the major economic growth.

“At this point, all I can see is most of the growers through southern Illinois are controlled out of Chicago and that is not surprising for people who live in southern Illinois. I think they kind of expected this." said Allen.

Allen says he requested the scores generated by each company and will decide if legal action is necessary.

Another company that didn't make the list is SI Pharmacy which would have been located out of Pinckneyville.

Pinckneyville leaders spent $200,000 in renovation costs to the old TUMS factory where the cultivation center would have been run out of.

The business would have added more than 200 jobs.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly