Forest service K-9 awarded bullet, stab resistant vest

The Shawnee National Forest announced it has a new member of its Law Enforcement and Investigation team, and he was recent awarded a bullet and stab resistant vest.

Samio, a three-year-old German Shepherd, is certified in patrol and narcotics and is assigned to LE&I officer Joan Rizkallah. Samio officially went on duty in November.

The K-9 was recently awarded a ballistic vest thanks to a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a Massachusetts based organization, and Armor Express, a Michigan based manufacturer.

The manufacturer has an incentive program for every 15 vests bought by the charity, a free vest is awarded. Vests were donated to K-9s in Illinois, Iowa, Texas and Georgia.

New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to apply for the ballistic vests. The program is open to U.S. employed and certified K-9s who are at least 19 months old.

For more information, you can click here or call 508-824-6978.

