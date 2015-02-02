Grand Tower braces for property tax dispute fallout

A small Illinois town braces for the fallout from a property tax dispute in Jackson County.Rockland Capital, owners of Grand Tower Energy, LLC and the Grand Tower Power Plant, is challenging a court order ruling on how the plant and land around it is assessed by the county.In December 2013, taxing bodies in an area including the Shawnee School District #84 came to an agreement with the plants previous owners, Ameren Electric, on how much in taxes the county would collect yearly.But with new challengers at the table, Grand Tower Mayor Mike Ellet worries what will happen if his town gets less in taxes."It's the not knowing, we have to plan for the future here," Mayor Ellet said.Rockland Capital is claiming the assessed value on the property is more than $30 million too high. Heartland News has reached out to Rockland several time, but no one has gotten back.If the county decides to grant them their request, that could mean tens of thousands less for the surrounding area."The park, the road district, the township, the city, the school district, that's actually our lifeline," Mayor Ellet said.He credits the plant as part of the town's past success."They're the reason we are where we are," he said.Now, stuck in the middle of the dispute, he is not giving up."We're going to do the best we can with what we got. Grand Tower will come out one way or another," Mayor Ellet said.