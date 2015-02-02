Court docs: 'It was all over dope' in murder of Bismarck man

The family of 53-year-old Kenneth Willard of Bismark, Missouri is looking for answers in his disappearance.

Two Zalma men face charges in the death of a man who was missing for several months.The body of Kenneth Willard, 53, was found in the Black River in Wayne County on Saturday, January 24.Willard was last seen at a gas station near Zalma in October.Russell Dale Mayberry is charged with murder in the first degree. His bond is set at $500,000 cash only.His father, Roger Dale Mayberry, 59, is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. His bond is set at $25,000 cash only.

Roger Mayberry told a sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol that he was at a saw mill when Russell and Kenny drove up in his (Roger's) truck. He said Russell and Kenny began helping him. Then, Roger said Russell left and came back. He said he was working on the saw mill when he heard a gunshot and saw that Kenny was dead, according to the probably cause statement.

Roger said Russell told him he "felt like Kenny was setting him up to kill him and it was all over dope."

According to the probable cause statement, Russell wrapped Willard's body in a tarp, had help from Roger loading the body on a trailer, then the two dumped Willard's body in the river at Black River Bridge near Williamsville.

The father and son are set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

As for Willard's family, his brother Ray tells us the family is deeply saddened. Kenneth Willard was buried on the family farm in Stoddard County on Saturday, according to his brother. He leaves behind a wife and three children from a previous marriage.

"We loved Kenny very much," said Ray Willard. "Justice is the main thing right now. We hope prosecutors seek the death penalty. We just want Kenny to rest in peace and know we loved him."

Sheriff Dean Finch tells us the Mayberry's could face charges in his county as well.

It was a joint investigation by the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.



