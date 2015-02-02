Former high school cross country coach sentenced to 20 years

A former high school cross country coach has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Timothy C. Going, 44, formerly of Fairfield, Illinois, was sentenced on a four-count indictment charging him with three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of minors (counts 1-3) and one count of possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct (count 4).

According to Stephen R. Wigginton, U.S. State's Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Going worked in Fairfield as the coach for the cross country team, the assistant coach for the track team and a math teacher at Fairfield Community High School.

Wigginton said on counts 1-3 of the indictment, Going was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, all to run concurrently.

On count 4, Going was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, to run concurrently to counts 1-3.

The court also ordered Going to pay a fine of $200 on each count, for a total fine of $800 and a $400 special assessment.

Going has been held without bond since his arraignment on a criminal complaint on July 21, 2014.

According to Wigginton, the investigation into Going's criminal activities began on May 5, 2014, when a hidden video camera was found above a bathroom stall in the girls' locker room at Fairfield Community High School. The video camera was wired to a black box with an antennae attached to it and a SD card slot in it.

The next day, an Illinois State Police crime scene investigator collected the camera and black box as evidence and took them to ISP's forensics crime lab in Springfield, Ill.

An SD card was removed from the black box that was attached to the hidden video camera. The SD card was examined and there were several video clips on it from May 5, 2015, which showed teenage girls using the bathroom stall or standing or walking next to the bathroom tall in the girls' locker room in various stages of undress.

Wigginton said there were other video clips that had been deleted that showed that the camera had been hidden in different locations in the girls' locker room, including in the changing area, before being placed above the bathroom stall.

The SD card also contained a video clip from May 2, 2014, that showed the camera being put in the spot where it was eventually found, by a white man wearing shorts and white ankle socks at about 10:28 that night.

A review of the school's surveillance video showed Going entering the school near that time wearing black shorts, a black hoodie, a gray stocking cap, tennis shoes and white ankle socks.

The school's surveillance system later captured Going entering the dark gym area, and at about 10:28 p.m., leaving the gym area wearing his white ankle socks and carrying his shoes. The surveillance camera then showed Going leave the school, sit on the stairs to put his shoes on, walk to his truck and drive away.

According to Wigginton, additional images recovered from the SD card showed images of members of the girls' cross country team in various stages of undress as they prepared to and/or finished showering in what appeared to be different hotel bathrooms.

Illinois State Police special agents talked to the administration at Fairfield Community High School and learned that Going had taken the cross country team on two overnight trips in 2012 and one overnight trip in 2013 to attend track meets and two regional competitions at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill.

They say Going drove the bus that carried both the cross country team to the meet and regional competitions.

Members of the girls' 2012 and 2013 cross country teams were interviewed about the overnight trips. Wigginton said the interviews revealed that Going had the same routine when he arrived at and left the hotel with the cross country team.

He said Going would either have the team wait on the bus or in the lobby while he checked them in and took the keys from the hotel clerk. He would then tell the kids to wait so he could check the rooms for any "damage" so that the damage would not be attributed to the students staying in the room, and subsequently charge the school.

After he returned, he would assign rooms to the girls and the boys, and give them the keys to their rooms.

Likewise, before checking out of the motel the next day, Going would again have the team either wait in the lobby or on the bus while he would take their keys and tell them that he was going to check the rooms for any "damage" and to make sure all personal belongings had been removed. He would then turn the keys into the motel clerk and they would leave.

It was at these times that Wigginton said Going installed and removed the hidden video camera from the bathroom of rooms he specifically assigned to members of the girls' cross country team.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This case was investigated by ISP, the Fairview Heights Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force. The case was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott.

