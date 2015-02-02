SIU celebrates Black History Month

Southern Illinois University officially started Black History Month events on Monday, February 2.

On Monday evening, the university held a social hour in the Student's Center Corker Lounge.

The theme this year is "Celebrating Black Voices through History and Culture."

This month will have various panel discussions, events and guest speakers.

Well-known poet and writer, Nikki Giovanni is scheduled to be the keynote speaker of the "Human by the Grace of God: A view of Diversity," on February 19, at 7 p.m., discussing civil rights and equality efforts throughout the years.

Also throughout this month, the Hall of Presidents and Chancellors in the Morris Library will feature an exhibit called, "March on Selma."

Events will continue through Feb. 26. Unless otherwise noted, these activities will be free and open to the public.

For a complete schedule of the Black History Month events at SIU, please click here.

