Search on for "armed and very dangerous" man

We have a lot of not-so-good news today on Heartland News.

First, authorities are looking for an "armed and very dangerous" man after a homicide in Wayne County, Missouri. 

Two Zalma men face charges in the death of a man who was missing for several months. His body was found in the Black River.

Police in Poplar Bluff had a busy weekend.

Poplar Bluff city employee faces charges after police say he admitted to shooting a woman in the chest on Saturday. 

Poplar Bluff police are investigating after a man was shot in the back during a home invasion robbery on Sunday.

A neighbor is praising the actions of a grandfather who saved his young grandson and tried to save his wife and two other grandsons from a fire in Poplar Bluff early Sunday morning. Two boys, ages 8 and 10, died in the fire. Now, the grandparents are fighting for their lives in the hospital. Kadee Brosseau talks to the mother of the three boys.

A Jonesboro elementary teacher was killed in a murder/suicide near Marion, Illinois over the weekend.

A Graves County, Ky. man was killed and his passenger injured in a one-vehicle crash after a high-speed police chase involving speeds more than 150 miles per hour early Sunday morning.

A Marion, Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is turning down a request for its troopers to help police in downtown St. Louis.

Promising to help America's middle class, President Barack Obama on Monday sent Congress a record $4 trillion budgetthat would hammer corporate profits overseas and raise taxes on the wealthy while boosting tax credits for families and the working poor.

Jeep is recalling more than 228,000 SUVs worldwide to fix a software problem that can cause side air bags to inflate for no reason.More than 100 measles cases have been reported in 14 states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of these cases are part of a large, ongoing multi-state outbreak linked to Disney Land in California. Now, the cases are spreading to college campuses. Nichole Cartmell has what you need to know about measles on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10.

A small Illinois town braces for the fallout from a property tax dispute in Jackson County.

State penalties for possessing marijuana could be reduced with a bill equivalent to an underage drinking ticket in Illinois.

Southern Illinois University officially began Black History Month events on Monday.

A problem with the electric power to a transmitter seems to be the reason for signal interruptions that viewers throughout the Heartland experienced during the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Super Bowl ads ranged from the good, the bad and the morbid. Here is a round up in case you missed any. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback, Johnny Manziel has entered rehab, according to a statement released Monday morning.

Former NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp was arrested Monday morning on charges of soliciting a prostitute.
Check out this timelapse video as waves of fog pour into Portland, Oregon.

