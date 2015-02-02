Man allegedly tried sneaking cocaine into detention center

A Haywood City, Missouri man is facing a felony drug charge after deputies say he was caught sneaking drugs into the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Earnest Dewayne Motton, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, Motton was booked into the facility on Friday evening to serve a weekend commitment.

During intake, a corrections officer allegedly found several baggies of suspected cocaine in Motton's pants while taking inventory of his property.

The items were turned over to a jail administrator, who performed a field test on the substance and confirmed the baggies contained crack cocaine.

Motton was then interviewed and Sheriff Moore said deputies developed a probable cause to believe he intended to distribute the baggies of cocaine after his release from custody.

