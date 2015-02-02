Marion man sentenced to 15 years for child sexual assault

A Marion, Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Bradley L. Wyant, 48, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, Wyant must serve 85 percent of the sentence and must register as a sex offender for life.

Edmonds said Wyant assaulted a child under the age of 13 in 2014 while living with the child in a rural Anna, Ill. home. Wyant was arrested in October of 2014 after an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

