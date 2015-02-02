Shawnee National Forest adjusts Jonesboro, IL office hours

The Shawnee National Forest announce new office hours for the Jonesboro, Illinois location.

There are three Shawnee National Forest offices where forest information, maps and permits can be found. They are located in Harrisburg, Vienna and Jonesboro.

The Forest Service would like to notify the public that beginning Feb. 23, the Jonesboro office will change their hours.

As of Monday, Feb. 23, public hours of operation will be:

Mississippi Bluff Ranger District (Jonesboro) - Closed Mondays and open Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hidden Springs Ranger District (Vienna) - Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shawnee National Forest Headquarters (Harrisburg) - Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, you can contact the Hidden Springs Ranger District at 618-658-2111 or click here to visit them online.

