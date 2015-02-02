Hickory man killed in crash after police chase with speeds more - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hickory man killed in crash after police chase with speeds more than 150 mph

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Graves County man was killed and his passenger injured in a one-vehicle crash after a high-speed police chase involving speeds more than 150 miles per hour early Sunday morning.

Paducah police were called at 1:48 a.m. to U.S. 45 at the Interstate 24 off-ramp. 

Officers found a 2006 Dodge Charger wrecked and on fire. They were able to put out the flames.

A preliminary investigation shows James M. Dilliplane, 27, of Hickory, was driving the Charger at a high rate of speed and exited from Interstate 24, losing control of the car at the intersection of U.S. 45, according to the Paducah Police Department. 

The car hit the concrete median between U.S. 45's north and southbound lanes, crossed the southbound lanes and hit a dirt embankment. 

Dilliplane was pronounced dead at the scene by McCracken County Deputy Coroner Tommy Morgan.

Dilliplane's passenger, Jeffrey V. Bennett, 31, of Paducah, was taken to Baptist Health Paducah with reported "incapacitating" injuries.

E-911 dispatchers told officers that Dilliplane's vehicle was involved in a chase with a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy just minutes before the crash. 

The deputy reported he initially clocked the car on radar at 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on John Puryear Drive. The car failed to stop when the deputy activated his emergency equipment, and drove west on Interstate 24 at speeds the deputy said exceeded 150 mph. 

The deputy lost sight of the car between mile markers 8 and 7. Exit 7 is the exit to U.S. 45.

The Paducah Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Team continues to investigate. The Paducah Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Paducah Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS.

