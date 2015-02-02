Poplar Bluff man shot during home invasion robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff man shot during home invasion robbery

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff police are investigating after a man was shot in the back during a home invasion robbery on Sunday.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Sanders on Feb. 1.

Witnesses told police that the suspects were trying to steal marijuana.

Police Bluff police officers responded to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center emergency room at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in reference to a patient being treated for a gunshot wound. 

Christopher Gregory, 27, of Poplar Bluff was later transferred to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of his injuries.

Witnesses told police that while they were at the victim's house, two black males wearing dark clothes and masks broke in the front door of the home. 

The suspects had a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic pistol and shouted “give us everything,”according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

As the suspects searched the house, they shot several times and shouted “tell us where it's at, or next time we won't miss.” 

Police say one of the shots fired by the suspects struck Gregory in the back.

After the shooting, the suspects left the scene. The witnesses reported nothing was taken during the robbery attempt.

During crime scene processing, detectives found about two pounds of marijuana, with an estimated value of $7,000 inside the home.

Trace evidence collected at the scene will be forwarded to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for examination.

The investigation continues.

