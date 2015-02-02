Wanted man in custody after high-speed chase

The man wanted in connection to a Wayne County homicide investigation is in custody on Wednesday night after a high-speed chase, according to Wayne Co. Sheriff Dean Finch.Sheriff Finch said Michael Burkman was arrested near St. Joseph, Missouri after a high-speed chase around 10:30 p.m.The family of Burkman also confirmed he was caught after wrecking a stolen truck.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Burkman was driving west on Middle Road in Weston, Missouri when he didn't stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle. Burkman then ran off the road.Burkman was then taken into custody.He now faces charges of a felony warrant for homicide from Wayne County, felony warrant for assault on law enforcement officer from Bollinger County, felony tampering with motor vehicle from Wayne County, resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while intoxicated, speeding, no signal, fail to stop at stop sign and driving resulting in a motor vehicle accident in addition to fail to drive on right half of roadway, according to the MSHP arrest report.The report also says Burkman is being held in Platte County, Missouri without bond.Sheriff Finch said he would like to personally thank all other agencies for all of their help in this case. Without their effort, he said it would be hard for them to do what they do.The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Stoddard County Sheriff's Department held a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 4 on the Wayne County homicide investigation.At the conference, they said they were looking for a 2001 white GMC pickup with Missouri license plates 7YU486. It has black and chrome on the bottom. The antenna on the truck is camouflage and looks like an arrow for a bow. The tires on the truck are described as Mud Claw Radial M/T.Authorities say the truck was reported stolen in the area that officers have been searching.According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, there were seven agencies working together: Bollinger County, Stoddard County, Wayne County, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Conservation Department, Forest Service and Sikeston Department of Public Safety.They stressed numerous times that Michael Burkman, wanted in connection to the homicide, was armed and dangerous. They said they upped their manhunt because they had gotten a lot of tips that he was in the area.Authorities said they had been going door to door, clearing barns, abandoned houses and outhouses.Burkman was wanted after a man was found shot on Sunday, Feb. 1, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.Wayne County Coroner Gary Umfleet identified the victim as 57-year-old John Fowler of St. Peters, Missouri. Umfleet said Fowler died from a gunshot wound to the back of the neck.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was called for an ATV crash around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies found Fowler face down.Police were investigating it as a homicide. There was no word on a motive.Officials were searching off of Highway 51 north of Puxico in Stoddard County. They had crews and a K-9 team on the ground in addition to a helicopter searching from the air.Officers on the scene said they were searching based on a tip they received.Neighbors in the Idlewild community said they saw a heavy police presence early on Wednesday morning. Authorities were searching out buildings.Authorities said they were investigating several tips.Burkman was last seen in Wayne County. He was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer out of Bollinger County.Neighbors were scared and concerned that Burkman was on the loose. Neighbors were locking their doors and keeping a close eye on people in their neighborhoods."Well, I mean if he comes in the door, I mean, I even take my car keys out and put them in here cause I don't want nobodyto run off with my car," said Connie Terry of Grassy. "If they kill somebody, they'll do anything, wouldn't they?"