Poplar Bluff city employee accused of shooting woman

A Poplar Bluff city employee faces charges after police say he admitted to shooting a woman in the chest on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Jeremy W. Grable was in court on Monday, June 15, for charges related to the incident.



Grable has been bound over for arraignment.



He also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is expected back in court on June 23.



According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Poplar Bluff police went to a home at 2225 Barron Road at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday for a child custody issue. Jeremy W. Grable, 37, who lives in the home, made a second call at 7:08 p.m. saying he had shot someone in the chest and needed an ambulance, according to the MSHP.



Poplar Bluff police officers arrived on scene and found that 34-year-old Sheila D. Hunt of Poplar Bluff had a gunshot wound to the upper torso.



Hunt was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to the MSHP.



Grable was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Officials say Grable was released after posting a $50,000 surety bond.



Grable is listed as the City of Poplar Bluff Street Department Supervisor on the city's website.



Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says Grable has been suspended by the city of Poplar Bluff as per their policy until further notice. Grable is out on bond.



Stay with Heartland News on air, on our mobile app and at kfvs12.com for updates on this developing story.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

