Infant dies from brain injury, father charged in Jefferson Co., MO

Cody N. Bunch (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office) Cody N. Bunch (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The father of a 3-month-old boy who died in early January from a severe brain injury has been charged with the infant's death, according to the Jefferson County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Glenn Boyer says the Festus police chief requested that the sheriff's office investigate a report of possible child abuse on Tuesday, Jan. 6. Just after 2 a.m., police went to the Oak Knoll apartments off YMCA Drive because a 3-month-old infant boy was not breathing. The child was taken to Mercy Jefferson and then flown to Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

During the investigation by the sheriff's office, detectives were told by doctors that the child was suffering from a severe brain injury caused by trauma.

On Saturday, Jan. 10 the boy died from the injury, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy's father, 21-year-old Cody N. Bunch, has been charged with one count of abuse of a child resulting in death. Bunch is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail with a $500,000 cash-only bond.

