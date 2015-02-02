2 Hells Angels members arrested near Fulton, KY

Two members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club were arrested during a traffic stop just outside Fulton, Kentucky Saturday night, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department.



Officials say just before 10 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle with one headlight on Highway 51.



The driver, Arthur Ralston from Fulton, couldn't give proper documentation for the vehicle, according to deputies. Ralston was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and if deputies could search the vehicle. Deputies say Ralston said no.



A K-9 unit from the Fulton Police Department was on the scene and officials say the dog did indicate on the vehicle.



Ralston and his passenger, Terry L. Atwill from Water Valley, Kentucky, were taken out of the vehicle. Deputies say a handgun was found on one of the men and both were in possession of several knives, including a switchblade.



Deputies say they found what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine, a Diazepan pill and a total of $8,372.76 in the vehicle.



Ralston and Atwill were both taken to the Fulton County Detention Center in Hickman and currently have a $5,000 cash bond.

Atwill has been charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking in a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.



Ralston was charged with having one headlight, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking in a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.



The sheriff's office says Ralston and Atwill are both known members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club which has a chapter and clubhouse in Crutchfield, Kentucky.



