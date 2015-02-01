SE Missouri woman relives Super Bowl V halftime performance

The halftime show at the Super Bowl has become a spectacle all itself with some of the biggest names in music headlining the halftime entertainment each year.But it was not always that way.Jackson, Mo. native Vicki Abernathy joined the Southeast Missouri State's marching band in the fall of 1966 on a scholarship performing as a majorette.In 1970, Abernathy and the SEMO Golden Eagles got the nod to take the field at the Orange Bowl in Miami as the halftime entertainment for Super Bowl V.She says it was possible thanks to the leadership and creativity of then long time SEMO band director LeRoy Mason."We were well known but its unbelievable to think how we got picked," Abernathy said. "We felt like we were celebrities."As a senior and lead majorette Abernathy was the one who led the 200 member band onto the field."I'll never forget lining up on the sideline,” Abernathy said. “And looking up at all those people and Mr. Mason said to me, 'everybody's watching. take 'um out.'The band performed as musical accompaniment for Anita Bryant.The end of the performance was especially bittersweet for Abernathy as it was her last one ever as a Golden Eagle.Years later Abernathy relives the sights and sounds now holding on to the experience few have had and one she'll never forget."A little girl from a sleepy little town in Missouri, and to be in the middle of that... great memories."