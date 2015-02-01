2 kids die after Poplar Bluff fire - IL woman accused of firing gun into home

Afternoon Update

Bryan McCormick says blustery with decreasing clouds overnight.

Two kids died in a fire Sunday in Poplar Bluff. A grandfather was able to save a 3 year old. Mollie Lair has the latest tonight on Heartland News.

A Cairo, Illinois home is considered a total loss after fire fighters battled the flames for hours.

Autopsies are planned today for a couple whose bodies were found in home near Marion.

A woman is accused of firing a gun at a West Frankfort, IL home after an argument.

The governor of Illinois says it's best not travel as part of the state is dealing with lots of snow.

Kentucky State Police say an Eddyville man died in a crash in Lyon County late Saturday night.

Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you'll most likely be talking about tomorrow.

