Pizza chains prepare for food service "Super Bowl" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pizza chains prepare for food service "Super Bowl"

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Pizza restaurants across the Heartland say they've been preparing for Sunday for at least a month.

It's also the Super Bowl for the food industry.

Store managers at both Marco's Pizza and Little Caesars Pizza say the Super Bowl is one of the busiest days of the year.

Both Marco's pizza and Little Ceasers in Cape Girardeau had all of their employees working on Sunday.

Becky Kroll, the store manager of Marco's pizza says there's a lot to think about when you're preparing for a lot more orders than usual.

"We've got lots of paper products, of course, that's one of the things you might typically don't think of with a pizza store is the boxes are really important," Kroll said. "You have to have them folded. So we had a big folding party this morning. As for food, we just have to guess a little. It's a little bit of an art, little bit of a science. So the science part of it is looking at last year, the art of it is knowing what's going on right now."

Marco's Pizza expected to sell 200 pizzas and 60 pounds of chicken wings today alone and have been taking pre-Super Bowl orders all week.

"All the business happens at two times, right before the game and at halftime," Kroll said. "So the craziness really does start about ten minutes before halftime because people are starting to get hungry or they have already gone through all the snack food they had and now they want something that's a little more filling."

