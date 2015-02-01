Woman accused of firing gun into West Frankfort home after argument

A woman is accused of firing a gun at a home after an argument.

According to West Frankfort PD, on Sunday, February 1 at 1:44 a.m., the department received a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home.

It happened in the 1900 block of East Garland Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told Labreeska A. Redmon, 39, had been visiting at the home when an argument began.

Redmon was asked to leave several times before deciding to go.

As she was walking through the front door of the home, she turned with a handgun from her waistband and aimed it at residents.

She fired one shot into the home striking a wall.

Redmon then walked to a vehicle and turned firing a second shot into the outside home hitting the exterior wall by the front door.

Redmon then fled in a vehicle .

Officers gathered information and put out a broadcast to surrounding jurisdictions.

The suspect vehicle was stopped in Zeigler and the female suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The alleged handgun used in the offense was recovered and has been submitted to the Illinois State Police Crime lab for ballistics testing against evidence that was recovered at the scene.

Labreeska A. Redmon has been charged with the following:

Unlawful Possession of a firearm by a Felon

Reckless Discharge of a firearm

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Trespass to Residence

She was held at Franklin County Jail awaiting her first court appearance.

The West Frankfort Police Department was assisted by Zeigler and Christopher Police.

