Semi carrying shampoo making material crashes closing IL interstate

An interstate in Illinois closed after tractor trailer carrying shampoo-making materials crashed on Sunday in Champaign County.

The crash report show a 2013 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer was traveling on I-57 northbound at milepost 235.5 changing lanes from the right lane to the left lane.

The driver lost control and the tanker came unattached from tractor before the trailer turned on its side.

The tanker slid in to the center median and the tractor lost control and spun into the right ditch.

The truck came to rest upright in the right ditch. The tanker came to rest in the center median.

The tanker was transporting Dimethylaminopropylamine - which is used to manufacture shampoo.

All lanes in both directions will be closed for the next 12 to 24 hours (as of noon Sunday, Feb. 1) while the crash scene is cleared and the material is off-loaded.

Southbound I-57: Southbound traffic on I-57 is being directed off at Olympian Drive, then east to Mattis Ave, South on Mattis to University Ave, and West on University Ave to I-57 South.

Northbound I-57: Northbound traffic on I-57 is being directed off of interstate at I-72 (University Ave) east on to University Ave to Mattis Ave, North on Mattis Ave. to Olympian Drive, West on Olympian Drive to I-57 North.

IDOT, Champaign County EMA, Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Champaign Fire Department, Champaign Police Department and other agencies are assisting with the incident.

The driver faces charges of too fast for conditions and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

