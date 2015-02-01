Perry Co. Sheriff's Office warns residents about phone scam

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to beware of increased telephone scams in the area.

The callers are posing as official agencies trying to collect money.

The sheriff's office warns residents not to releasing personal info and/or sending money.

The IRS will not call your residence to demand money, and they will not ask for you to send a moneygram via Western Union.

If you have not entered a sweepstakes, chances are you did not win any prizes from sweepstakes.

This is an attempt to scam you out of money for "tax payment" for prizes that you will not ever see.

Most of these people are untraceable or are located in foreign countries.

The sheriff's office say sure make friends and relatives aware, especially the naive or elderly, as they are the most preyed upon by scammers.

